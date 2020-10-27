Book recommendations from CALS for spooky season

Reading some spooky stories at home is a great way to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Stewart Fuell with CALS shares his recommendations for all ages.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Stewart Fuell's first recommendation is for younger readers and is called “A Tiger Called Tomás” by Charlotte Zolotow. The book was updated by Zolotow’s daughter Crescent Dragonwagon and illustrated by Marta Álvarez Miguéns. The book is about a young, shy boy who moves to a new house and comes out of his shell for Halloween.

“Fake Blood” is a graphic novel written by Whitney Gardner and is recommended for middle-grade readers. It is about a boy who tries to impress his crush by pretending to be a vampire and full of unexpected twists.

“I have a middle-grade reader at home and graphic novels are a great way to introduce reluctant readers to books,” says Fuell.

“Ten” by Gretchen McNeil is a more mature story for teenagers, packed with mystery and suspense. It is somewhat of a teen-take on Agatha Christie's “And Then There Were None.”

“We have to escape from this wonderland that we all live in sometimes with some terror,” joked Fuell.

“The City We Became” by N. K. Jemisin is a novel set in New York City with fantasy and supernatural elements.

If you like movies instead of books, CALS has got you covered as well. There are two remaining films in the Shocktoberfest series from the Ron Robinson Theater.

The series, focusing on the least best of cheesy horror B-movies, will feature “The Stuff” (1985, R) on Tuesday, October 27, and “Humanoids From The Deep” (1980, R) on Friday, October 30. A free-to-join watch party for both films will include games and prizes.

“We need some horror movies that are scarier than the actual world we are living in right now, which is kind of tough,” joked Ashley King.