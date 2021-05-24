Breakfast recipe: Vegan sausage and waffles

Dr. Tionna Jenkins with Plate it Healthy shows us how to make a vegan breakfast with waffles, sausage, fruit and more.

Dr. Jenkins has a new food manufacturing company called O’nita Lee Food and Products, offering specialty jams, sauces, granola and more. Today, Dr. Jenkins uses their strawberry kiwi jam.

Visit O’nita Lee Food and Products’ website to sign up for release dates and follow their Facebook page.

You will use vegan sausage if you want this recipe to be free of food or other products derived from animals.

First, sear your sausage and mushrooms in vegan butter. If you don’t want to use butter or oil, you can use vegetable broth.

You can sauté chopped bell peppers with your sausage and mushrooms as well.

Season with minced onions, garlic salt, and pepper, or you can use salt-free seasonings.

To make your waffles, combine sugar or brown sugar, baking powder, and 1 to 2 cups of flour. You can use pre-boxed waffles if you prefer.

Spray your waffle maker with a little vegetable oil, then add the mix to the waffle maker and cook on low to medium heat.