Caregiving for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and Dementia | Theba Lolley

November Is National Family Caregivers Month and Theba Lolley shares advice for Alzheimer’s and Dementia caregivers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Vine is kicking off a weekly segment with Theba Lolley focusing on caregiving for parents and loved ones with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

"This is a subject that is close to my heart because both of my parents have Alzheimer's," says Lolley. "My father passed away last year from Lewy Body Dementia, and my mom has Alzheimer's, so we are constantly navigating that journey together."

Theba had an interview with Alzheimer's Arkansas Executive Director Carolyn Berry and learned more about what the organization offers.

Alzheimer's Arkansas offers support groups, caregiver education sessions, 24-hour telephone support and much more.

"At the very beginning when I knew what I was dealing with, I went into what I called a slow panic," says Lolley. "I reached out to some friends, took some classes and joined a group."

"Being in a group is daunting because you hear so much and it is really heavy stuff, but you realize you are not alone and they have great tips for how to care for your loved ones to keep them safe and comfortable."

Alzheimer's Arkansas offers grants for caregivers who are struggling financially.