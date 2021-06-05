CareLink: the area agency on aging for Central Arkansas

CareLink is a nonprofit organization that provides resources for older people and their families in Central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Meredith Hale is the Director of Development & Marketing at CareLink. She joins Theba Lolley for a conversation about the resources that CareLink offers to the elderly population.

“As far as the older population, I am normally talking about Alzheimer’s dementia disease because that’s what I’m dealing with, but I care deeply about all aspects that the elderly are facing,” says Lolley. “For those not struggling with the disease, they may still be facing loneliness, need for care and more.”

CareLink is Central Arkansas’ area agency on aging and is one of eight in the state.

“One of the ways that we help older people and their families is by being a resource and information hub,” says Hale. “We provide in-home caregiving services, Meals on Wheels, a pet assistance program, and more.”

CareLink also connects people with information and resources for other entities in the area that may be able to help meet them where they are in their life.

“It is about empowering not only the loved ones to help in caring for their elderly parents, but also for the elderly who can manage a lot of daily activities,” says Lolley.

Family members, friends and colleagues sometimes reach out to CareLink when they notice something concerning. CareLink can help provide information and get connected to the person in need.

From providing meals to giving a ride to a doctor’s appointment, CareLink can help improve elderly people’s quality of life.

“The pandemic has been absolutely awful, but I think a silver lining has been the way that people have changed how they are talking about older people, nursing home residents, and getting help for older people and being more mindful,” says Hale.