CareLink | Senior Week: Aging Gracefully

CareLink is the area agency on aging for Central Arkansas, providing resources to seniors and their caregivers to help them age gracefully.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Getting older is something everyone must eventually deal with, and you want to stay active and independent for as long as possible.

According to a study, the no. 1 thing that worries seniors the most about growing older is loss of independence. Getting older can be scary, but you don’t have to do it alone. CareLink is just a phone call away.

CareLink is an invaluable nonprofit organization that provides resources for older people and their families in Central Arkansas.

Director of Development & Marketing at CareLink Meredith Hale shares the resources that CareLink offers to seniors:

“If someone just can’t do something as good as they used to, that’s where CareLink comes in to either connect you with those resources or provide those services like in-home caregiving services, Meals on Wheels, our Bone Appétit pet program and more,” says Hale.

Chief Operations Officer Randi Metcalf shares details about the services that CareLink offers to help seniors age in place:

"CareLink has been around for 42 years, and we primarily focus on serving seniors and their family and loved ones who are also trying to help them age in place," says Metcalf.

“We specifically try to help people stay in their homes where they want to be instead of having to leave for residential care or something that they are not as comfortable with,” says Metcalf,

CareLink provides care coordination, which help seniors remain independent and in their own homes for as long as possible.

“Care Coordination is a free service that we offer to those ages 60+ to help connect them with resources in the community so that they can age in place safely,” says Hensley.

Care Coordination Manager Elise Hensley tells us about CareLink's resources that help seniors age in place safely:

