CareLink's Bone Appétit program helps senior pet owners in need

CareLink’s new Bone Appétit program assists senior pet owners to help keep their pets fed and healthy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bone Appétit provides vital supplies to pet owners ages 60 and up who are struggling to provide necessary items for their pets like food, name tags, and leashes.

“It is a program to assist older individuals who have pets and may be struggling to put food on the table for themselves, and food in the bowl for their four-legged companion,” says CareLink Director of Development, Marketing Meredith Hale.

Bone Appétit is a need-based program provided at no cost to individuals. It is made possible largely in part by a $4,000 grant from Meals on Wheels of America.

It is funded completely through grants and donations. If you would like to make a donation to help CareLink sustain this service, call CareLink’s Development team at 501-688-7446.

Vine contributor Theba Lolley understands how caring for pets is so important to senior citizens. She says pets are 'absolutely everything' for her aging parents.

“I know for a fact that if my parents could not afford pet food, they would forgo their own meals so their pets could be fed,” says Lolley. “Bone Appetit is an opportunity to prevent that.”

CareLink believes that the program will have a large impact on the lives of older people in Central Arkansas who are having a hard time making ends meet for themselves and their pet companions.

“We have been able to help a few people already, and the words that they have shared with us of how meaningful it is to them makes it worth everything,” says Hale.