Certified Pies, Little Rock's only Black-owned pizza company

Kreg Stewart and Harlem Wilson share what Certified Pies is all about.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Certified Pies is the first and only black-owned pizza business in Little Rock.

They bring a fresh and unique food experience to central Arkansas with pizza, wings, loaded fries and salads.

“All of the produce we use for our pizzas and salads are shipped in from local vendors like K Hall & Sons Produce,” says Wilson. “I would put my money on it; it is the freshest thing in town!”

Certified Pies offers staple flavors like cheese and pepperoni, but they are known for their unique and specialty pies.

A few crowd favorites include the ‘Sweet James Jones’ with crab and bacon on an alfredo sauce base, as well as the ‘The Al Green’ with spinach, chicken, and sliced tomatoes.

“Everything is fresh, and nothing is canned,” says Stewart. “We use fresh ingredients and try our best to make sure we bring not only fresh, but quality pizza to Little Rock.”

Opening a new restaurant during a pandemic comes with its share of challenges.

“Our first month we didn’t even make enough money to pay rent, but around the holidays business started taking off,” says Stewart.

Word of mouth has likely been the largest contributor to their business growth.

Certified Pies is located as 9813 W. Markham Street, Suite B Little Rock, AR 72205 (Behind Fuller & Son Hardware.)

You can get delivery as well through Door Dash and Bite Squad within a 10-mile radius of Certified Pies’ location.