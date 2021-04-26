Impress your mom this Mother’s Day with recipes from Sweet Yellow Cornbread

Pat Downs with Sweet Yellow Cornbread is getting us ready for Mother’s Day with some delicious food that is sure to impress your mom.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pat Downs joins us in the THV11 Weather Garden with an awesome spread of goodies for Mother’s Day.

Pat prepared food that is especially good for mothers and their skin.

Pat made a beautiful salad filled with healthy ingredients that are good for your skin, including spinach, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, carrots, and more.

The salad also includes green onions and nuts, which are a healthy fat. Add some colorful berries to the salad and top it off with avocado oil dressing.

You can add some crackers and guacamole as a side, as well as fresh fruit and dark chocolate for a sweet treat.

This spread of food is easy for dads to prepare, especially with a little help from the kids.

“I love eating like this too,” says Ashley King. “Instead of having a really big meal, it’s nice to have things you can graze on and not really feel guilty about eating them, plus it helps with your skin."

Moms don't want to cook, especially on Mother's Day.

"The last thing I want to do is the dishes for everyone on Mother's Day, so to be pampered for once would be great," says King.

"Even your kids can put this out so it's really easy, pretty, and it's good and healthy," says Downs.

Pat Downs has a special giveaway for Mother's Day as well. She's giving away a basket full of pampering products that would be perfect for your mom or yourself.

All you have to do is comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Good luck!