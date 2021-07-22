Recipes: frosty peach lemonade & peach, prosciutto, burrata and basil salad

Debbie Arnold with Dining with Debbie shows us how to make a frosty peach lemonade and a peach, prosciutto, burrata and basil salad.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s peach season in Arkansas, and Debbie Arnold likes to take full advantage of it. While much of Arkansas’ peach crop was lost during the late April freeze, there are still lots to be found.

From fresh peaches right from the tree to jammed or frozen, you can’t beat a delicious peach in the summertime.

“I always try to fully utilize whatever is in season and am always looking for new and delicious ways to do that,” says Debbie Arnold. “Both peach dishes could not be any easier or cooler for your summertime menus.”

Debbie shows us how to make a frosty peach lemonade and a peach, prosciutto, burrata and basil salad.

Peach, Prosciutto, Burrata and Basil Salad

Serves 4. Best prepared just before serving.

Ingredients:

3 ripe peaches, unpeeled and cut into thick slices

4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

1 8 ounce ball burrata cheese

Fresh basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon flaked sea salt or kosher salt

1/4-1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle, if desired

Directions:

Arrange peach slices on a large serving platter. Scatter prosciutto strips over the top of the peaches. Tear burrata into small bite-sized pieces and arrange on top of the peaches and prosciutto. Sprinkle with torn basil, salt and pepper. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, if desired.

Note: You can also add either blackberries, cherries or blueberries if they are in season as an option. Adding fresh cherry tomato halves is also a nice addition.

Optionally, replace the olive oil with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Frosty Peach Lemonade

Serves 2. More slush than lemonade, it’s still a delicious addition to your summertime treats.

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen sliced peaches (If you use fresh peaches, fresh for a few hours before using.)

1/4 cup lemon juice (fresh or Minute Maid Frozen Lemon Juice)

12 ounces lemon-flavored sparkling water or lemon-lime soda

1 Tablespoon honey

Toss everything into a blender for about 20-30 seconds until it is thick and frosty but still icy. Do not overwork. If necessary, add a few ice cubes to achieve desired consistency.