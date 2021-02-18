Dining with Debbie: Creole linguine with shrimp and crawfish

Celebrate the flavors of Mardi Gras with Debbie Arnold's Creole linguine with shrimp and crawfish recipe.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mardi Gras season is here, so why not celebrate with a one-pot Creole linguine with shrimp and crawfish?

This dish highlight the flavors of New Orleans: bold and spicy. There's no better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a delicious Creole meal.

"It is so good," says Debbie Arnold. "It is not dietetic so don’t even go there with it, but you deserve to splurge every once in a while!"

Debbie describes the pasta as: "It’s spicy, but not too much. It’s creamy, but not too heavy. It’s a one-pot, mouthful of deliciousness."

Creole Linguine with Shrimp and Crawfish

Ingredients:

1 pound linguine, prepared according to package directions

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

2 Tablespoons olive oil,plus more for dressing linguine

10-12 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

3/4 cup chopped celery

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1/3 cup minced fresh parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

3/4 teaspoon crushed fresh red pepper flakes

3/4 cup chopped green onions (green parts only)

10 ounces crawfish tails, thawed

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup freshly shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

Prepare linguine to al dente according to package directions; toss with a bit of olive oil and set aside. In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat butter and 2 Tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and brown on both sides; remove and set aside on paper towels. Sauté onion, bell peppers and celery in skillet until vegetables are tender. Add garlic, stirring until fragrant. Add thyme, parsley, salt, black pepper, Creole seasoning, red pepper flakes, green onions, crawfish tails and cream. Simmer over medium-high heat until cream begins to thicken, about 8 - 10 minutes. Return shrimp to skillet; add in cheeses. Stir continuously until cheese is melted throughout and sauce is thickened. Add linguine to sauce mixture, tossing well to combine. Service garnished with fresh basil.

Debbie says to use a linguine or other flat noodle such as fettucine. You don’t want to use an angel hair noodle because it won’t hold up.