Dining with Debbie: Creole linguine with shrimp and crawfish

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mardi Gras season is here, so why not celebrate with a one-pot Creole linguine with shrimp and crawfish?
This dish highlight the flavors of New Orleans: bold and spicy. There's no better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a delicious Creole meal.
"It is so good," says Debbie Arnold. "It is not dietetic so don’t even go there with it, but you deserve to splurge every once in a while!"
Debbie describes the pasta as: "It’s spicy, but not too much. It’s creamy, but not too heavy. It’s a one-pot, mouthful of deliciousness."
Creole Linguine with Shrimp and Crawfish
Ingredients:
- 1 pound linguine, prepared according to package directions
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil,plus more for dressing linguine
- 10-12 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- 3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 3/4 cup chopped celery
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1/3 cup minced fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
- 3/4 teaspoon crushed fresh red pepper flakes
- 3/4 cup chopped green onions (green parts only)
- 10 ounces crawfish tails, thawed
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cup freshly shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
Instructions:
- Prepare linguine to al dente according to package directions; toss with a bit of olive oil and set aside.
- In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat butter and 2 Tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and brown on both sides; remove and set aside on paper towels.
- Sauté onion, bell peppers and celery in skillet until vegetables are tender.
- Add garlic, stirring until fragrant.
- Add thyme, parsley, salt, black pepper, Creole seasoning, red pepper flakes, green onions, crawfish tails and cream. Simmer over medium-high heat until cream begins to thicken, about 8 - 10 minutes.
- Return shrimp to skillet; add in cheeses. Stir continuously until cheese is melted throughout and sauce is thickened.
- Add linguine to sauce mixture, tossing well to combine.
- Service garnished with fresh basil.
Debbie says to use a linguine or other flat noodle such as fettucine. You don’t want to use an angel hair noodle because it won’t hold up.
