Celebrate summer with a Greek pasta salad

Debbie Arnold with Dining with Debbie shares a recipe for a simple yet delicious Greek pasta salad.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every summer barbeque needs a delicious side dish and this pasta salad is sure to be the star of your next cookout.

Summer is here, and what goes better with summer than a pasta salad?

This Greek pasta salad is such a quick and easy dish to make. If desired, add deli chicken or cooked shrimp to make it even heartier. It can be prepared with just a simple olive oil-red wine vinaigrette, a commercial Greek dressing or with Debbie's favorite, Pete’s Famous Greek Salad Dressing, sold at the Greek Food Festival.

Ingredients:

1 box farfalle (fusilli, rotini, conchiglie) pasta, cooked and drained*

1-2 14-ounce cans marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

1 4-6 ounce jar sliced Kalamata olives, drained

6 green onions, trimmed and chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 small green bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced into thin strips,

1 -2 small cucumbers, chopped

6-8 medium radishes, thinly sliced, optional

5 ounces feta cheese crumbles (about 5 oz.)

12-16 ounces Greek vinaigrette dressing of choice (12-16 oz. bottle)

1 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled

1 cup (or more) fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Chopped chicken, grilled shrimp or grilled salmon, if desired

Garnish: thinly sliced fresh mint or pepperoncini

Directions:

1. Cook pasta until al dente or more if you prefer a softer noodle. Drain and cool. Pour a little salad dressing over the pasta and toss to absorb.

2. Add remaining ingredients to a large bowl.

3. Toss with the cooled pasta. Chill and enjoy! The flavor improves if made ahead.

*Note: This is equally good prepared with quinoa in place of the pasta.