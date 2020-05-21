May in National Bike Month so Metroplan is inviting families to get outside and enjoy the Natural State with a bike-themed scavenger hunt. Now through the end of May, children are encouraged to create original artwork or decorate an Ozone Action Days coloring sheet, available on Ditch the Key’s Facebook page, to display in their windows. Families can then travel by bike or foot to spot others in their neighborhoods.

“The coronavirus may have temporarily disrupted our daily routines, but it can’t stop us from safely riding our bicycles and taking action to improve air quality,” said Tab Townsell, executive director of Metroplan. “We hope families across the region will join us to participate in this unique event to celebrate Ozone Action Days and National Bike Month.”

Each summer, Metroplan hosts Ozone Action Days to encourage Central Arkansas residents to use alternate modes of transportation to help reduce harmful ground-level ozone. In accordance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, Metroplan is now implementing socially distant-approved educational outreach initiatives for this year’s public awareness campaign. Interested parents, teachers and school districts who would like their children to participate in Ozone Action Days can visit metroplan.org for educational resources and activities related to air quality.

About Ozone Action Days

Ozone Action Days is a public awareness program that seeks to educate central Arkansans about the harmful effects of ground-level ozone and encourage voluntary emissions reduction actions to help keep the region in compliance with federal air quality standards. It is a program of Metroplan in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Transportation that runs from May through September. The program is focused on four central Arkansas counties: Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline. For more information, visit ozoneactiondays.org.



