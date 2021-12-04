Erase the Trace: Little Rock cyclist will bike 444 miles to help others with terminal brain cancer

Being diagnosed with brain cancer isn’t stopping Scott Williams. He's cycling the 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway to help #EraseTheTrace of Glioblastoma Multiforme.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eighteen months ago, Scott Williams was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer. He's cycling the 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway in MS, AL and TN to raise research money to hopefully #EraseTheTrace of Glioblastoma and to help others struggling with that diagnosis.

“We know some things. We both love biking, birds, and God. What I don’t know is how I’ll die, but Scott does.” says Theba Lolley.

“I was diagnosed with a brain tumor on my right temporal lobe, and they immediately scheduled me for surgery to remove the tumor,” says Scott Williams.

The doctor got everything that he could see, but the tumor was encapsulated. There is no known cause or cure for Glioblastoma.

With Glioblastoma, there is always a trace of cancer cells left behind.

“It’s an equal opportunity killer,” says Williams. “I’d love to see that change, not just for me but for others.”

For the Erase the Trace event, Scott will cycle all 444 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway from April 25 to May 5, cycling about 50 miles a day.

“He has been determined to use this journey for good for himself and for his family,” says Medical Oncologist Dr. Rhonda Gentry with CARTI. “He quickly morphed into “How do I use this for good for others?”.

“There is so much that goes into healing that I can’t be responsible for,” says Dr. Gentry. “I can encourage patients through nutrition, supplements, and more, but he embodied that to a degree that I don’t routinely see.”

To support Scott, you can ride your favorite trail and count it toward erasing the trace. You can register to complete the full 444-mile ride, a portion of the ride, bike along at home, or as a "virtual rider" who will not bike.

A donation not only supports Scott, but also provides research funding for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and CARTI to help advance treatment options and change the future of cancer care.