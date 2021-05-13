Fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on The Longest Day

Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association - Arkansas Chapter Kirsten Dickins shares details about The Longest Day fundraiser.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Longest Day is the day with the most light: the summer solstice on June 20.

On The Longest Day, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through this fundraiser.

Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association - Arkansas Chapter Kirsten Dickins explains how it works and how people can get involved.

“The Longest Day is a virtual event platform that the Alzheimer’s Association offers to our community members and constituents,” says Dickins. “It’s our version of a DIY fundraiser.”

Although The Longest Day is on June 20, you can choose to do a fundraiser at any time of the year.

“If there is a hobby that you have or something you love to do, or you just want to throw a birthday party and make that a fundraiser, you can do it,” says Dickins.

Kirsten’s personal fundraiser is sharing one of her mom’s original pieces of art in a print in honor of her as a caregiver for her mother during Mother’s Day.

“My mom was an artist and she was one of the primary caregivers for my grandmother who we lost to Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dickins.

Theba plans to do a fundraiser for her mom’s birthday on May 26.