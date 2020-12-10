Fun board games to keep your family connected and entertained

Amanda Mushro shares games that can help promote intergenerational play, encourage open conversations and encourage friendly competition between kids and parents.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Board games continue to rise in popularity as they offer a fun escape, socialization and reduced screen time – and are a fun solution during these isolating times.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Amanda felt like her family played the same board games over and over and she was looking for some different ones to change it up.

These screen-free board games can help keep your family entertained and connected.

‘Flip Over Frog’ packs a surprisingly tactical area control game into a small portable box. Players cleverly place their frog tiles causing others to face up or down. The player with the most face-up frogs at the end is the winner. It is suitable for players ages 6 and up.

‘What's Wrong with Grown-Ups?’ is a 500-question card game that creates an open dialog. Some questions are more thought-provoking and some are light-hearted and funny.

‘EXIT: The Game’ brings an escape room to your living room. Players start out locked in a room and they must solve a series of puzzles and riddles in order to exit.

‘Fog of Love’ is an adult game where players are imaginary characters in a romantic comedy movie. The characters fall in love and face obstacles. At the end of the game, you find out if they are meant to be.