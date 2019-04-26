LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Millions of dogs and cats go missing every year in the United States and one in three pets will become lost at some point in its life. Only about 22 percent of lost dogs and 2 percent of cats that aren’t microchipped and enter shelters are reunited with their owners. If a microchipped animal gets lost and is taken to a shelter or veterinarian’s office, it can be scanned for a microchip to reveal its unique identification number. That number can then be called into a pet recovery service and the owner will be contacted using information on file with the microchip. All pets should wear collars with tags with their names and phone number of their owners but only a microchip provides permanent identification that can’t fall off. Microchipping only takes a few seconds and does not hurt the animal.

Friends of the Animal Village, a volunteer support group of the Little Rock Animal Village, the city’s animal shelter, will sponsor $15 microchipping for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shops (BPS), Saturday April 27from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the fifth year FAV has sponsored low cost microchipping events at BPS. Microchipping will take place inside the store near the aquarium at the BPS store at One Bass Pro Way in Little Rock and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. Microchipping will be performed by Dr. Brian Barron, veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic.

For more information visit www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org. or www.basspro.com or their Facebook pages.