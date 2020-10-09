Grab your sidewalk chalk and help the Thea Foundation 'Pave the Way'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Can you change the world with sidewalk chalk? The Thea Foundation thinks it's a great start and they're giving you lots of different opportunities this month to get involved. The Thea Foundation is partnering with MNB this year for their 15th annual Paves the Way free community art event. Instead of being held on one day like in previous years, families are invited over three different Saturdays in September (12th, 19th, and 26th) at 6 different locations. If you'd prefer to stay at home, you can share your chalk art on social media using the hashtag #TheaPavestheWay. Each branch will host participants from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on their designated Saturday. People are encouraged to bring their own chalk, and masks will be required at each location.

About Malvern National Bank

Malvern National Bank is a full-service community bank committed to providing top-quality personal and business financial services, delivered by associates who are dedicated to the highest level of personal service. Since its inception, MNB has provided professional banking services to central Arkansas. For years, MNB has utilized state-of-the-art systems that today's lifestyles demand, such as online banking, mobile banking and treasury management tools. MNB serves the communities of Little Rock, Malvern, Bryant, Benton, Conway, East End, Hot Springs and Sheridan in Arkansas. More at mnbbank.com or @MalvernNationalBank.



About Thea Foundation

Thea Foundation’s mission is to advocate the importance of the Arts in the development of our youth. Three programs are implemented statewide to support this mission—Thea Scholarships, Art Closet and Arts Reconstruction. Since 2002, Thea Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to Arkansas students and provided more than $1.6 million in art supplies and creative materials to underfunded schools through our Art Closet program. In addition, Arts Reconstruction is our focused effort to help teachers receive professional development and supplies to enable a better platform to advance in their own careers and schools. Our collective aim is to enrich young minds through the power of the Arts as research continues to show the many cognitive benefits of arts education. Named for the daughter of Paul and Linda Leopoulos, Thea Foundation carries on the legacy of Thea Kay Leopoulos, who thrived academically, socially and emotionally thanks to her artistic pursuits. More at theafoundation.org, @TheaFoundation or Thea Foundation Blog.