Greens, greens, greens with Debbie Arnold

Collard greens and kale salad can add something delicious and nutritious to your holiday meal with these recipes from Dining with Debbie.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Collard greens are a staple on many Southern dining tables. Debbie Arnold with Dining with Debbie says she grows collards, kale, mustard, turnips, arugula and other varietal greens in her winter garden. She uses them braised or stewed, in soups, stews or salads! They're also rich in vitamins A, B, E and K and high in fiber.

She's sharing two recipes with us today.

Southern Collard Greens

(Turnip Greens and/or Mustard work great as well.)

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 pounds smoked turkey wings or necks (see note)

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 pounds. collard greens (about 2 bunches), stems reserved and chopped into 1/4" pieces

2 Tablespoons garlic-infused olive oil (or plain)

4 slices thick-cut Petit Jean Hickory Smoked Bacon, chopped (or chopped pork belly)

1 cup coarsely chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, optional

DIRECTIONS

Put turkey wings or necks into pressure cooker. Add chicken broth. Pressure cook for 30 minutes on HIGH. (Alternatively, cook in a stock pot on the stove top until meat is falling-off-the-bone tender.)

Release pressure; remove turkey meat and set aside.

Strip collard greens from stems; roll leaves and slice thinly.

Chop collard stems and onions.

Sauté chopped bacon in olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet until almost crisp.

Add in onion and collard stems. Sauté until tender.

Add minced garlic to stems and sauté until fragrant.

Add thinly sliced collard greens to slow cooker along with turkey broth. Add in sauteéd collard stem mixture, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine.

Strip turkey meat from bones; set aside.

Add in balsamic vinegar and smoked turkey meat.

Slow cook collard greens on HIGH heat for 5 - 6 hours until greens are tender and cooked through. Alternatively, cook on LOW overnight.*

Adjust seasonings to taste

Debbie says she sets the slow cooker or Instant Pot outside on the porch (keeps the smell outside!) and let the greens cook on LOW overnight, setting the control to switch to Keep Warm until ready to eat.

Note: Substitute a good-sized ham hock if you prefer.





Kale, Arugula and Pomegranate Salad

This is a very flexible salad. Use kale and arugula greens as you prefer. Suggestions: add in chopped apples, pomegranate avrils, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, roasted sweet potato, roasted butternut or delicata squash. Top with parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, pistachios or roasted walnuts. Dress lightly with Pomegranate Vinaigrette.



INGREDIENTS

Pomegranate Vinaigrette**

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 - 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup, honey or sorghum

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon good quality balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil



INSTRUCTIONS

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, reduce the pomegranate juice to 1/3 cup, approximately 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and whisk in remaining ingredients; set aside to cool.

Drizzle over salad just before serving.



Notes

Use only pure pomegranate juice.

**You can also use cranberry juice (not cranberry cocktail) and substitute dried cranberries for the pomegranate seeds.





