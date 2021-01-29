‘Happily ever Harvey:’ Adopted siblings bring joy to forever family

“Meghan and Kyle are normal people who set aside their fears, stepped out of their comfort zone, and really opened their hearts to possibilities,” says Keith Metz.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Meghan and Kyle Harvey knew from the start of their marriage that they wanted to adopt.

“When they first started foster care training, they saw how great the need was for foster families who were committed to fostering and not just adopting,” says Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Communications Specialist Keith Metz.

This adoption story is special because two amazing siblings were able to stay together. DCFS stresses the importance of keeping siblings under the same roof, especially when teens are involved.

“We love sharing stories about adoption because they are full of hope, mercy and redemption,” says Metz.

The Harvey’s very first call for kids who needed a foster home were Alyvia (age 13) and Hudson (age 7), and they graciously agreed to be supportive foster parents for a period of time.

When Alyvia and Hudson returned to the foster care system through no fault of their own, Meghan and Kyle adjusted their plans in order for the siblings to become a part of their family forever.

The story ends ‘happily ever Harvey.’ Alyvia and Hudson have loving parents, as well as aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins nearby.

Keith Metz says the takeaway from this story is that anyone can be a foster family.

“Meghan and Kyle will be the first to tell you that they are not remarkable people,” says Metz. “What they did was remarkable. They are normal people who set aside their fears, stepped out of their comfort zone, and really opened their hearts to possibilities.”

“Anybody can become an amazing foster or adoptive family. Meghan and Kyle represent that so well,” says Metz.

If you have ever had any kind of lean toward helping kids in the foster system, go to theprojectzero.org/arkansas-heart-gallery.php and look at the other children just like Olivia and Hudson who need you.