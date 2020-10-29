Have a Spooky Clean Halloween with Splash Car Wash

Splash Car Wash & Oil Change is having a Spooky Clean Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween without traditional trick-or-treating, how about going for a drive through a Halloween-themed car wash?

“We know that Halloween looks a little different this year, so we wanted to give everybody an opportunity to have some fun and dress up with their families,” says Mackenzie Crocker.

Employees will be dressed up in costumes and handing out candy. There will also be Halloween-themed lights in the tunnel, but the entire event is family-friendly so nothing will be too spooky.

All best washes will be $5 with all proceeds donated to charities. Each location is partnered with a non-profit including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, The CALL, Deliver Hope, and the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

There will also be a social media giveaway as part of the event and the winner will win an annual unlimited super clean pass.

“We are offering an annual pass with unlimited washes, interior cleaning and oil changes for the entire year. All you have to do is tag us in a post on social media as you are coming through the wash on Saturday,” says Justin Young.

“I’m not saying there are bonus points for the best costume, but there might be some bonus points,” joked Young.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, they have a special offer for The Vine viewers: Text ‘DRIVECLEAN’ to 59925 for a free best wash.

Splash Car Wash & Oil Change has locations in Conway, North Little Rock, Benton, and Rogers.