HearingLife | Senior Week: Aging Gracefully

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hearing health is part of your overall health and it plays a large role in your quality of life.

Hearing loss is becoming much more common, even in younger people. Using earbuds at a loud volume can be very damaging. Hearing loss can start early so it is important to get a jump start and be evaluated. Hearing loss is nothing to be ashamed of and getting help can change your life for the better.

Even though it’s Senior Week, you should not wait until you are a senior to have your hearing evaluated. 65 percent of people with hearing loss in America are below retirement age.

HearingLife is committed to helping you hear better in a safe and healthy environment. Clinical Audiologist Dr. Loni H. Briley says that everyone should get an annual hearing evaluation, just like you would go to an annual dentist or eye doctor appointment:

On average, people wait 7 to 10 years from the time they notice their hearing loss until they get a hearing test. That can have devastating and dramatic effects on your hearing, such as social isolation, cognitive decline and more.

You may think that you don’t need a hearing test until you experience hearing loss or are at a certain age, but you should start thinking about hearing health as preventative health. HearingLife offers a complimentary hearing evaluation to anyone who calls and makes an appointment.

Watch as Dr. Briley evaluates Ashley King’s hearing:

Scott Preston is a client at HearingLife, and his life has changed completely after finally getting a hearing device.

“I wanted to come to HearingLife because I just think this is a great place,” says Preston. “I came in, they took care of me, and just really changed my life.”

You should also encourage your loved ones to get their hearing evaluated if you notice a communication barrier with them. HearingLife offers tips to make communicating easier for your loved one who may be experiencing hearing trouble.

