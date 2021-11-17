Holiday dinner idea: Herb-Crusted Prime Rib & Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts



Herb-Crusted Slow-Roasted Prime Rib



INGREDIENTS

6 Pound Beef Ribeye

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

3 Tbls. Minced Garlic

2 Tbls. Kosher Salt

2 Tbls. Fresh Rosemary

1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour

2 Tbls. Course Ground Black Pepper

16 oz. Au Jus



DIRECTIONS

Score the fat cap in a criss cross fashion. Rub olive oil over the prime rib. Rub seasonings into the meat and crust the prime rib with the flour. Let marinade in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight. Place on a roasting rack inside a roasting pan. Cook 250 deg in a conventional oven (225 deg in a convection oven) for approximately 3 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees. General rule is 30 min per lbs. Take Prime rib out and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Return the prime rib to the oven for approximately 10 min until it forms a crust. Check temperature - 130 degrees for rare, 135-140 degrees medium rare. Let rest for 20 min and serve.



Au Jus



INGREDIENTS

2 Cups Water

1/2 tsp. Fresh Rosemary

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp. Black Peppercorns

4 tsp. Beef stock



DIRECTIONS

To make au jus, drain drippings from prime rib into a sauce pan. Add water, beef stock, rosemary, garlic and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes to reduce slightly.



Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts



INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. Brussels Sprouts

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp. Course Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbls. Olive Oil

3 Slices of Bacon, sliced into ½” pieces

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup



DIRECTIONS

Wash the Brussels sprouts and remove hard stems. Cut in half lengthwise. Bring a pan of water to a rolling boil and add enough salt to make it taste like ocean water. Add the Brussels sprouts and blanch for 3-4 minutes. Remove the Brussels Sprouts from the boiling water and immediately submerge in ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and dry off the Brussels sprouts and spread them out on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roasted in pre-heated oven until edges start to char, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook bacon and crumble. To serve, toss Brussels sprouts with maple syrup and sprinkle with bacon crumble.



