Holiday Recipe: Bread pudding made with egg nog

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you love a good cup of egg nog during the holiday season? Turns out, it can actually be used for baking! Taylor Scott is a part-time instructor with the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. She shares a recipe that's sure to be the hit at your holiday parties.
Holiday Bread Pudding with a Rum Raisin Sauce
Ingredients:
1 loaf Challah Bread
1 quart Hiland Egg Nog
3 eggs
1 ½ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. Vanilla
1 tsp Nutmeg
1 tsp Salt
2 tsp Cinnamon
3 Tbsp. Butter (Melted)
½ cup Pecans (Toasted and Chopped) *Optional
Rum Raisin Sauce:
¼ cup Golden Raisins
¼ cup Spiced Rum (I use Captain Morgan)
1 stick Hiland Butter
1 cup Brown Sugar
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut your bread into 1 inch cubes. For a more rustic bread pudding you can just tear the bread into pieces.
- Toast your bread cubes in the oven for approximately 3-5 minutes until a little golden brown. (The dryer the bread the more liquid it absorbs.)
- In a large mixing bowl combine Egg Nog, Eggs, Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Salt, and Vanilla whisking the mixture until everything is incorporated.
- In a 9x13 baking dish pour in your melted butter and swirl around in pan to make sure the whole surface is covered.
- Place bread cubes in the baking dish.
- Pour your custard mixture over the bread and make sure all of the bread is covered and soaking in the liquid. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow the bread to soak up the liquid.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until the top is golden and when touched there is a slight spring back.
- For the sauce: Start by placing the golden raisins in a small bowl with the rum to soak and rehydrate the raisins.
- In a saucepan melt the stick of butter until completely melted.
- Add in your brown sugar making sure to stir until sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture starts to bubble.
- Remove liquid off of the raisins, making sure to reserve the liquid.
- Slowly add in the rum to the saucepan. Then bring back to a slight boil. You want it to be bubbling.
- Fold in the raisins and finish with 1 tsp of salt.
- Remove bread pudding from oven and let sit for approximately 10 minutes.
- Finish with rum raisin sauce and chopped pecans. Maybe even a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve.