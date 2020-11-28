x
Little Rock, Arkansas

Holiday Recipe: Bread pudding made with egg nog

Taylor Scott with the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute puts a twist on the use of eggnog with this holiday treat!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you love a good cup of egg nog during the holiday season? Turns out, it can actually be used for baking! Taylor Scott is a part-time instructor with the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. She shares a recipe that's sure to be the hit at your holiday parties.

Holiday Bread Pudding with a Rum Raisin Sauce

Ingredients:

1 loaf Challah Bread

1 quart Hiland Egg Nog 

3 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

2 Tbsp. Vanilla

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Salt

2 tsp Cinnamon

3 Tbsp. Butter (Melted)

½ cup Pecans (Toasted and Chopped) *Optional

Rum Raisin Sauce:

¼ cup Golden Raisins

¼ cup Spiced Rum (I use Captain Morgan)

1 stick Hiland Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

 Directions:

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cut your bread into 1 inch cubes. For a more rustic bread pudding you can just tear the bread into pieces.
  • Toast your bread cubes in the oven for approximately 3-5 minutes until a little golden brown. (The dryer the bread the more liquid it absorbs.)
  • In a large mixing bowl combine Egg Nog, Eggs, Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Salt, and Vanilla whisking the mixture until everything is incorporated.
  • In a 9x13 baking dish pour in your melted butter and swirl around in pan to make sure the whole surface is covered.
  • Place bread cubes in the baking dish.
  • Pour your custard mixture over the bread and make sure all of the bread is covered and soaking in the liquid. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow the bread to soak up the liquid.
  • Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until the top is golden and when touched there is a slight spring back.
  • For the sauce: Start by placing the golden raisins in a small bowl with the rum to soak and rehydrate the raisins.
  • In a saucepan melt the stick of butter until completely melted.
  • Add in your brown sugar making sure to stir until sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture starts to bubble.
  • Remove liquid off of the raisins, making sure to reserve the liquid.
  • Slowly add in the rum to the saucepan. Then bring back to a slight boil. You want it to be bubbling.
  • Fold in the raisins and finish with 1 tsp of salt.
  • Remove bread pudding from oven and let sit for approximately 10 minutes.
  • Finish with rum raisin sauce and chopped pecans. Maybe even a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve.