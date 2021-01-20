Homemade orange and chocolate sauce recipes from Sweet Yellow Cornbread

Pat Downs with Sweet Yellow Cornbread shows us how to make an orange maple glaze and chocolate sauce that you can enjoy on just about anything.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pat Downs loves sauce and even says she is a self-proclaimed "sauce fanatic." Today, Pat is showing us how to create two great sauces or glaze bases.

Orange Maple Glaze:

1 cup Orange Juice (Tropicana NO Pulp)

1/4 stick butter or margarine

3/4 cup sugar

2 Tablespoons of Pure Maple Syrup

1 Tablespoon of Corn Starch (this thickens the syrup)

In medium sauce pan, pour orange juice in a saucepan, add in butter, cook on medium heat and stir while butter is melting. Stir continuously. Add in Maple Syrup, and start adding in sugar while continue to stir continuously. Add in Cornstarch and keep stirring. As it starts to come to a simmering boil, turn stove down to medium-low. Let continue to simmer for about 10 minutes. If you want thicker glaze, you can add a little more cornstarch. However, this sets up nice after poured on cake. Pour glaze over warm cinnamon rolls to make orange cinnamon rolls.

Caution: To reheat place on stovetop, not microwave.

Chocolate Sauce:

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of Pink Himalayan (or Kosher) salt

1/2 cup milk

1 Teaspoon of Sour Cream (optional)

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Vanilla

2 Teaspoons of Pure Maple Syrup

In a cold saucepan, whisk together the cocoa, salt, and sugar until lumps are removed. Add in milk and sour cream and bring to a boil over medium to medium heat. Add in vanilla and pure maple syrup and continue to simmer for about a minute.



Pat likes using the sauce to create chocolate milk. It is also great for dipping as well as great on biscuits, cinnamon rolls, graham crackers and useful as a nice cake glaze.

You can also make a southern gravy chocolate sauce using 2 tablespoons of self rising flour.

Both sauces can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Let cool before pouring into glass jars with lid.