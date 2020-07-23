Online program helping to inspire students during this time of isolation

Speakers like Shawn Harper, Nick Santonastasso and Jodi Benson will speak during the International Youth Fellowship Online World Camp.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A number of prominent leadership speakers have come together to inspire youths online in the comfort of their own homes at a youth leadership summit called the IYF Online World Camp, which will be held from July 27th through 30th for 4 days.

In response to the pressure and stress that many young people feel from social unrest, social distancing, quarantine lifestyle, and so on, these speakers will be speaking on how to keep dreams alive, stay committed, and remain inspired.

There will also be programs such as academy classes, virtual scavenger hunt, family talk, etc. but more than anything, participants get to meet friends from all over the U.S. through Zoom and be happy during this time of isolation and quarantine!



You must register by Saturday at 7 p.m. It costs $50 and is for middle school students and up.



“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual youth leadership summit had to move online in suit with many public and private educational curricula”, commented Glen Heil, the Program Director or the IYF Online World Camp. “Along with the overall danger with the virus, many young people have had a hard time during prolong quarantine and experienced ingrained stress from having to undergo social distancing as well as remote schooling. The fact that so many potential role models are willing to plant hope and dreams inside of our young people is something inspiring in and of itself.”

The inspirational speaker lineup includes the likes of Shawn Harper, a former NFL player and motivation coach; Nick Santonastasso, a body builder and fitness model despite missing limbs because a severe case of Hanhart Syndrome; Terri Trespicio, a brand advisor and CEO of her own consulting company; Celeste Headlee, an award-winning journalist; Marcus Roberson, a professional CFL player, Phil Handy, the assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers; Jodi Benson, an actress and voice actress considered a Disney Legend; Gary Guller, a record-setting mountaineer; Alex Sheen, philanthropist and founder of the nonprofit and global movement, “Because I said I would”; and last but not least, Lori Brush, a critical care nurse manager with over 40 years of experience working in the medical field.

About International Youth Fellowship