'It was so fun': how Jenna Nall stayed positive at Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Jenna ended up at Arkansas Children’s Hospital after two collapsed lungs, and she recognizes the importance of donations to help patients stay positive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — “When I was in seventh grade, one night I felt this terrible pain in my chest,” says Jenna. “We thought it was something to do with asthma, and my mom thought I just had to burp.”

Throughout the night, the pain severely progressed and Jenna ended up at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. She learned that her left lung had collapsed for no specific reason.

A Spontaneous Pneumothorax (collapsed lung) can happen to teenagers who grow very quickly, because the lung tissue can’t always keep up.

Jenna had surgery and was able to return home, but three months later the exact same thing happened to her right lung. She had extended stays at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Jenna recognizes the importance of donations to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, especially toys for the toy drive.

“They are constantly coming in your room asking about your hobbies and bringing you things to do,” says Jenna. “My mom and I played Mario Kart and made crafts.”

“It was so fun, honestly,” says Jenna.