Jewelry from Sissy’s Log Cabin at auction

Store Manager of Sissy’s Log Cabin Little Rock Jim Engelhorn shares their Color Collection to enhance warm fall colors.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the leaves change colors in Arkansas, why not let your jewelry transform with the season as well?

“We have really focused on colored stones because we are one of a kind and unique," says Engelhorn.

You can add some color to your cozy wardrobe this season with Sissy’s Log Cabin's collection of gemstone jewelry in a wide variety of styles. Some of the colors expected to continue through this season are reds, greens, yellows, blues and even whites.

Some pieces are currently up for auction as Sissy’s Log Cabin is the exclusive jewelry sponsor in the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Opus Ball.

An 18K white gold with 26.50CTW diamond cluster and open circle bracelet and the 18K white gold 8.00CT diamond and 56.00CT sapphire necklace were hand selected for the auction by owner Bill Jones.

"I’m very privileged and pleased that I work for a company that cares about the community," says Engelhorn. "This year is very important as not-for-profits are really struggling as a result of the pandemic. We are focusing on being successful and doing all we can to help the community."

The virtual auction is open now through Nov. 7 at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/.