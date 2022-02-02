Lake Beaverfork Park is home to the oldest bridge in Arkansas

The 960-acre lake may be the main attraction of this Conway park but there's so much more for families to enjoy.

CONWAY, Arkansas — It can be a challenge to find ways to keep kids entertained during the winter months. Conway's largest city park, Beaverfork Lake Park, offers outdoor fun for all ages.

First, Lake Beaverfork is the park's largest attraction. It's a 960-acre lake that's open for year-round boating.

Fishing is extremely popular at the lake and there's plenty of shoreline at the park for anglers to explore. The lake is home to catfish, crappie, bass, bluegill and more. Faulkner County residents are allowed an annual permit while others can purchase a daily boating permit.

If fishing isn't your speed, there are also pavilions, playgrounds and picnic tables available. BBQ grills are located near some of the tables so your family can enjoy lunch! Near the playground, teens can find a sand volleyball court while an 18-hole disc golf course is located at the top of the hill.

The park also has a little history!

The Springfield Bridge is a great walkable attraction for visitors. It's actually the oldest bridge in Arkansas. The Springfield Bridge was built in 1874 and originally spanned Cadron Creek in rural Faulkner County. It was relocated to this Conway park in 2011.

If you're interested in events, fishing tournaments or pavilion reservations, you can call (501) 450-6117.