Learn how to spot venomous snakes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you spend a lot of time outdoors, you are inherently more likely to come across snakes. If you hunt, fish, or just like to get outdoors, you should be aware of common venomous snakes in Arkansas.

Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center is hosting a free virtual program to help people identify, from a distance, the six venomous snakes of Arkansas.

Herpetologist and Regional Educator Lori Monday will host the program on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. Central Time.

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome and there is no cost to attend.

