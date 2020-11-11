Little Rock CVB presents historic church tour

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) announced a new tour highlighting the city’s historic churches.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Historic Church Tour can be completed at home virtually, but you can also drive, walk or bicycle to each location using the map here.

"The churches have such historical value and architectural richness," says Communications Manager of LRCVB Libby Lloyd. "We thought this would be a really cool tour to put together that people would be interested in."

LRCVB collaborated with the City of Little Rock and the Quapaw Quarter Association on portions of The Little Rock Historic Church Tour.

The bureau also offers a mural tour that can be done virtually or in-person, presenting artworks throughout the city.

"Earlier this year we worked with Downtown Little Rock Partnership to curate a murals tour because so many of these murals downtown were commissioned by the partnership," says Lloyd.

LRCVB has found unique ways to showcase Little Rock at a time where the tourism industry is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a universal challenge, but we all forget what we have in our backyard," says Lloyd. "We have beautiful amenities right here that are sometimes overlooked."