Local band "shines" to benefit Methodist Family Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jason Lee Hale and The Personal Space Invaders, a local band made up of musicians from throughout Arkansas, are donating the proceeds of the download of their original song, This is the Time to Shine, to Methodist Family Health.

Proceeds from every download from now until 11:59 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 31, 2021 will be donated to Methodist Family Health.

The song was written for Methodist Family Health’s new SHINE campaign in which the nonprofit encourages Arkansans to share their light with their communities so all may benefit.

“I did not know a lot about Methodist Family Health when they approached me about writing a song for them,” said Jason Lee Hale, who is originally from England, AR and now resides in North Little Rock, AR. “When I learned they are more than 120 years old and work with this state’s children and their families who are struggling with abandonment, abuse and neglect or dealing with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues, I was inspired to write this song. After talking with my bandmates, we decided to donate all of the proceeds from the song’s downloads until the end of the year.”

To watch the video for This is the Time to Shine, visit Methodist Family Health’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-UL0v1RBRU. To download the song, visit any music streaming service like Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes, etc. and search for Jason Lee Hale and The Personal Space Invaders.

Methodist Family Health Foundation is the 501©3 fundraising arm of Methodist Family Health. In November and December, the Foundation launches its biggest fundraising appeal of the year, Share the Light. Proceeds from this appeal go to providing the therapy, services and resources to the Arkansas children and their families throughout Methodist Family Health’s statewide, complete continuum of care. To contribute to Methodist Family Health Foundation’s Share the Light Christmas appeal, you can:

Text GIVE to 501-881-2258;

Donate online at https://www.methodistfamily.org/donate.html;

Call Christy at 501-906-4201 to make a secure donation over the phone using your debit or credit card;

Mail a check or cash donation to Methodist Family Health Foundation, P.O. Box 56050, Little Rock, Arkansas 72215-6050;

Make a donation at any Arkansas United Methodist Church by placing a check or offering envelope in the offering plate. The church will forward your donation to Methodist Family Health;

PayPay @MethodistFamily; or

VenMo @MFHFoundation.