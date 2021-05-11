"Love is Strong" | Arkansas 3rd grader's drawing chosen as finalist in 2020 Doodle for Google contest

MAUMELLE, Ark. — What does inner strength mean to you? That was the question posed by this year's Doodle for Google contest. Thousands of U.S. students submitted their artwork and Arkansas is now being represented by a 3rd grader from Maumelle Charter Elementary School.



Hayden Penney's "Love is Strong" doodle was selected out of all the entries from Arkansas to move onto the national level. Now, he needs your vote to make it into the Top 5.



Penney describes his Doodle as "Super heart is saving the Google letters that are falling because love is stronger than anything and more precious than gold."



The overall winner gets a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 tech package for their school/non-profit organization. The other four National Finalists will take home a $5,000 scholarship.



You can vote here until Friday. There are 5 categories based on age. Penney is in the K through 3 group.