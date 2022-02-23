The 2-acre dog park is only one of the great features to Murray Park

Ashley King visited a place she's spent many weekend mornings with her daughters: Murray Park. It's located at 5900 Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — THV11's Discover Arkansas team is always looking for new or old places to explore. Whether is a daytrip or a weekend vacation, The Natural State offers so much!

Quickly upon arrival, you'll notice the Arkansas River is the park's beautiful backdrop. You can fish along the river's edge or watch wildlife. Deer and geese are often spotted in the park.

The park includes eight pavilions that are available for rent. Each covered pavilion includes a grill and tables. These pavilions also come with a view of the Arkansas River and the Big Dam Bridge.

Nearby walking paths along Rebsamen Road will connect to the Big Dam Bridge area. Daily, there are cyclists, dog walkers and rollerbladers enjoying the paths.

There are three soccer fields, two playgrounds and nine sand volleyball courts. The newest playground is handicap accessible to include two adaptive swings. It also includes a very large cable-climbing course with a trampoline in the middle.

Possibly the most popular feature of Murray Park is the dog park! There are two-fenced areas for dogs. The off-leash park for larger dogs includes water tubs, picnic tables and benches.