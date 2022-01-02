Plan a romantic trip to the Beard & Lady Inn or a gal's wine weekend in Altus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Heer and her husband have visited all 52 Arkansas State Parks and shared their experiences through ArkieTravels.com. Their goal is to find and highlight places that only the locals know about.



Sarah gave us some of her top choices for couples or just friends to visit this Valentine's Day.



Most Romantic Place to Stay

Beard & Lady Inn in Chester

Stonewind Retreat in Chester



Best Place to Take a Hike

Moonshiner's Cave in Winslow



Best Place for Galentine's Day

Winery Tour in Altus







