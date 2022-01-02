Plan a romantic trip to the Beard & Lady Inn or a gal's wine weekend in Altus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Heer and her husband have visited all 52 Arkansas State Parks and shared their experiences through ArkieTravels.com. Their goal is to find and highlight places that only the locals know about.
Sarah gave us some of her top choices for couples or just friends to visit this Valentine's Day.
Most Romantic Place to Stay
Beard & Lady Inn in Chester
Stonewind Retreat in Chester
Best Place to Take a Hike
Moonshiner's Cave in Winslow
Best Place for Galentine's Day
Winery Tour in Altus
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ArkieTravels
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ArkieTravels
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/arkietravels