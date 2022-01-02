x
The Vine

Plan a romantic trip to the Beard & Lady Inn or a gal's wine weekend in Altus

Sarah Heer with Arkie Travels shares some of her favorite spots in Arkansas for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Heer and her husband have visited all 52 Arkansas State Parks and shared their experiences through ArkieTravels.com. Their goal is to find and highlight places that only the locals know about.

Sarah gave us some of her top choices for couples or just friends to visit this Valentine's Day.

Most Romantic Place to Stay
Beard & Lady Inn in Chester
Stonewind Retreat in Chester

Best Place to Take a Hike
Moonshiner's Cave in Winslow

Best Place for Galentine's Day
Winery Tour in Altus



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ArkieTravels
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ArkieTravels
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/arkietravels

