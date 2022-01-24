Reasons why someone might be resistant to bathing | Theba's Tips

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Theba Lolley is back! She's talking about reasons why someone might be resistant to bathing.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, bathing can be a challenge because people living with Alzheimer’s may be uncomfortable receiving assistance with such an intimate activity.
Medical or Physiological Reasons
- Depression
- Poor decision making
- Embarrassment
Environmental Causes
- Water temp
- Temp in the bathroom
- Lack of privacy
Other causes
- Unfamiliar caregivers
- Fear of falling
- Caregiver Tips
- Baths tend to be safer and less frightening than showers.
- Simplify your instructions to the person. State only one step at a time. Visual cues can also be helpful.
- Do not argue with the person about the necessity of a bath.
- Install grab bars and non slip rugs.
- Avoid bath oils or bubble bath solutions that could make shower slippery.