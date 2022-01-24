x
Reasons why someone might be resistant to bathing | Theba's Tips

Theba Lolley is talking about reasons why someone might be resistant to bathing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Theba Lolley is back! She's talking about reasons why someone might be resistant to bathing.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, bathing can be a challenge because people living with Alzheimer’s may be uncomfortable receiving assistance with such an intimate activity.  

Medical or Physiological Reasons 

  • Depression
  • Poor decision making
  • Embarrassment

Environmental Causes 

  • Water temp
  • Temp in the bathroom
  • Lack of privacy 

Other causes

  • Unfamiliar caregivers 
  • Fear of falling
  • Caregiver Tips
  • Baths tend to be safer and less frightening than showers. 
  • Simplify your instructions to the person. State only one step at a time. Visual cues can also be helpful. 
  • Do not argue with the person about the necessity of a bath.
  • Install grab bars and non slip rugs.
  • Avoid bath oils or bubble bath solutions that could make shower slippery.

You can learn more here.

