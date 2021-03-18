x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

The Vine

Recipe: Asparagus Fries with Lemon Aioli

Debbie Arnold with the blog Dining With Debbie shares a delicious recipe for asparagus fries with lemon aioli.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Debbie Arnold is here to make you hungry but also inspire you to make something new. Today she shares a recipe for asparagus fries with lemon aioli.

This is a great way to prepares veggies in a way that even your kids will like.

“If you don’t have family members who really like asparagus, this is a great way to get them started with it,” says Debbie. “I mean who doesn’t like fries, anyway?”

“They hold up well so they’re nice to have for a party,” says Debbie. “It’s a great side dish or snack.”

This recipe will also adapt well if you use an air fryer or bake in an oven.

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 1 – 1 ½ cups panko
  • 1 – 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 ½ - 2 cups canola oil
  • Garnish: shredded Parmesan, minced parsley

Lemon Aioli Ingredients:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Grated zest from 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  1. Place asparagus in a large flat fish. Pour buttermilk over and let stand for 20 minutes.
  2. Whisk eggs and ½ cup buttermilk in a large flat dish; set aside.
  3. Place ½ cup flour 1 – 1 ½ cups Panko in a large flat dish and stir together’ set aside.
  4. Place other ½ cup flour (or more) and ¼ cup grated Parmesan in a large flat dish; set aside.
  5. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot but not burning.
  6. One at a time, dip asparagus spears in flour-Parmesan mixture, the egg-buttermilk mixture, then flour-Panko mixture.
  7. Fry breaded asparagus in hot oil until golden brown and crisp, 1-2 minutes per side.
  8. Drain on paper towel.
  9. Garnish with shredded Parmesan and minced parsley.
  10. Serve with lemon aioli or Ranch dressing with a splash of Tabasco.

For more recipes from Debbie Arnold, visit https://diningwithdebbie.net/ and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Related Articles