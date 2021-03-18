Recipe: Asparagus Fries with Lemon Aioli

Debbie Arnold with the blog Dining With Debbie shares a delicious recipe for asparagus fries with lemon aioli.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Debbie Arnold is here to make you hungry but also inspire you to make something new. Today she shares a recipe for asparagus fries with lemon aioli.

This is a great way to prepares veggies in a way that even your kids will like.

“If you don’t have family members who really like asparagus, this is a great way to get them started with it,” says Debbie. “I mean who doesn’t like fries, anyway?”

“They hold up well so they’re nice to have for a party,” says Debbie. “It’s a great side dish or snack.”

This recipe will also adapt well if you use an air fryer or bake in an oven.

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

2 eggs

½ cup buttermilk

1 – 1 ½ cups panko

1 – 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup grated Parmesan (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ - 2 cups canola oil

Garnish: shredded Parmesan, minced parsley

Lemon Aioli Ingredients:

Mayonnaise

Extra-virgin olive oil

Grated zest from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Place asparagus in a large flat fish. Pour buttermilk over and let stand for 20 minutes. Whisk eggs and ½ cup buttermilk in a large flat dish; set aside. Place ½ cup flour 1 – 1 ½ cups Panko in a large flat dish and stir together’ set aside. Place other ½ cup flour (or more) and ¼ cup grated Parmesan in a large flat dish; set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot but not burning. One at a time, dip asparagus spears in flour-Parmesan mixture, the egg-buttermilk mixture, then flour-Panko mixture. Fry breaded asparagus in hot oil until golden brown and crisp, 1-2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towel. Garnish with shredded Parmesan and minced parsley. Serve with lemon aioli or Ranch dressing with a splash of Tabasco.