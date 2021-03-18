Recipe: Asparagus Fries with Lemon Aioli

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Debbie Arnold is here to make you hungry but also inspire you to make something new. Today she shares a recipe for asparagus fries with lemon aioli.
This is a great way to prepares veggies in a way that even your kids will like.
“If you don’t have family members who really like asparagus, this is a great way to get them started with it,” says Debbie. “I mean who doesn’t like fries, anyway?”
“They hold up well so they’re nice to have for a party,” says Debbie. “It’s a great side dish or snack.”
This recipe will also adapt well if you use an air fryer or bake in an oven.
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 1 – 1 ½ cups panko
- 1 – 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan (optional)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ½ - 2 cups canola oil
- Garnish: shredded Parmesan, minced parsley
Lemon Aioli Ingredients:
- Mayonnaise
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Grated zest from 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
- Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Place asparagus in a large flat fish. Pour buttermilk over and let stand for 20 minutes.
- Whisk eggs and ½ cup buttermilk in a large flat dish; set aside.
- Place ½ cup flour 1 – 1 ½ cups Panko in a large flat dish and stir together’ set aside.
- Place other ½ cup flour (or more) and ¼ cup grated Parmesan in a large flat dish; set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot but not burning.
- One at a time, dip asparagus spears in flour-Parmesan mixture, the egg-buttermilk mixture, then flour-Panko mixture.
- Fry breaded asparagus in hot oil until golden brown and crisp, 1-2 minutes per side.
- Drain on paper towel.
- Garnish with shredded Parmesan and minced parsley.
- Serve with lemon aioli or Ranch dressing with a splash of Tabasco.
For more recipes from Debbie Arnold, visit https://diningwithdebbie.net/ and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.