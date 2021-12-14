Recipe: Cajun Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shrimp and grits is a classic Southern comfort food. Chef Serge with Vibrant Occasions Catering is showing us how to take it to the next level.



INGREDIENTS

1 Tbls Blackened Seasoning* (recipe below)

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 Cup purple onions, diced

1/2 Cup frozen sweet corn

4 Tbls butter

⅓ cup of chicken broth

1 Cup instant grits

4 Cups of chicken broth

1/3 Cup heavy cream

1/2 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Tbls butter 1 Pound shrimp, 26-30 count



DIRECTIONS

For the Shrimp: Melt 2 Tbls. butter in a large skillet. Add both bell peppers, red onions and the corn to the skillet and saute for about 2 minutes. Remove relish from pan and set aside. Melt the remaining 2 Tbls. of butter in the pan and then add the shrimp and the Blackened Seasoning. Cook and stir until shrimp turns pink and is cooked through, about 3-4 minutes. Remove shrimp from the skillet and return the skillet to medium heat. Add the chicken stock to the skillet, scraping up the small bits on the bottom of the pan. Allow the stock to reduce slightly, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and corn relish back into the pan. For the Grits: Bring chicken broth to a boil in a small pot. Pour in the grits and whip them in the chicken broth with a wire whisk. Continue to cook and stir until all of the liquid is absorbed, about 4-5 minutes. Stir in cream, butter, and cheddar and continue to cook and stir until butter is melted and cheddar is incorporated, about 1-2 minutes.



To Serve: Put the grits in a serving dish and top with shrimp mixture. Garnish with diced green onions. NOTE: Different brands of instant grits have a different liquid to grits ratio.



*Blackened Seasoning

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp paprika

1 Tsp salt

1 Tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp dried thyme

1 Tsp ground white pepper

½ Tsp onion powder

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Store in an airtight container







