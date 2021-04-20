Recipe: loaded sweet potato fries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you trying to eat healthier but still craving your favorite foods? These loaded sweet potato fries may be the answer to your potato chip cravings, and they're packed with nutrients.
Dr. Tionna Jenkins with Plate it Healthy shows us how to make vegan loaded sweet potato fries. The recipe yields 5-7 servings.
Ingredients:
- 3 medium sweet potatoes (or 1 bag of frozen pre-cut sweet potato fries)
- 2 teaspoons of vegetable broth
- 1 ½ cup prepared black beans
- 2 cups of mild banana peppers
- 2 cups of tomatoes
- 1 cup of black olives
- ½ cup parsley
- ½ cup cilantro
- 4 green onions, sliced thin
- 1 ½ cup shredded vegan cheese
- Seasoning (use cumin, garlic, cinnamon, and Himalayan salt to taste, pepper is optional)
- Plant-based meat (optional)
Directions:
- Wash sweet potatoes (peel if desired)
- Preheat oven to 375 to 400 F.
- Slice into thin rounds (use a knife, mandolin or spiralizer)
- Place in large bowel
- Use 1 teaspoon to drizzle vegetable broth over sweet potatoes
- Toss sweet potatoes with your hands
- Drizzle additional teaspoon over sweet potatoes and toss again
- Arrange on 1- 2 large cookie sheets in a single layer. Season to taste. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from oven, flip the rounds over and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until crisp.
- Remove pans from oven and place all sweet potato chips onto one sheet. Top with black beans and cheese and place back in the oven for 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven and top with remaining favorite toppings.
- Add cooked plant-based meat as a topping if desired
- Serve immediately.
For more recipes from Dr. Tionna Jenkins, visit www.plateithealthy.com and follow Plate it Healthy on Facebook.