Recipe: Holiday homemade granola with Debbie Arnold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homemade granola is a food that you can eat as a snack by itself, add to yogurt parfaits, fruit crisps, ice cream and more. This homemade granola is made up with a holiday twist.
"We love granola at my house, and I make it all kinds of ways, says Debbie Arnold. "I am very much a seasonal cook so whatever season it is, that is the flavor of our granola."
Additional topping treats could include caramel or toffee chips, mini chocolate chips, mini M&M's, fresh fruit, whipped cream or even small gingerbread men cookies. It is the holiday's after all!
This granola can also make a delicious gift for friends and neighbors when bagged and decorated with a festive bow.
Homemade Granola Recipe:
Basic Granola:
- 3 cups rolled oats (not quick or instant)
- 1 cup pecans (walnuts), lightly toasted and chopped
- 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/3 cup maple syrup (honey, sorghum, molasses)
- 1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup dried cranberries (or more)
- 1 cup shredded coconut, toasted
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 250ºF.
- In large bowl, combine oats, pecans (or walnuts) brown sugar and cinnamon. In another bowl, combine the syrup, oil and salt.
- Pour wet mixture over oat mixture and stir well.
- Spread evenly on large sheet pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
- During the last 15 minutes, add cranberries and toasted coconut.
- Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Holiday Variations:
Pumpkin Spice:
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree added to oats mixture
- Substitute pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon
- Substitute sorghum or molasses for honey
Orange-Cranberry:
- Add 1 teaspoon ground cloves along with cinnamon
- Add zest and juice of 1 orange to oats mixture
- Add 1/2-1 cup diced candied orange peel with cranberries (add diced candied lime peel or citron at Christmas, if desired)
