Recipe: Holiday homemade granola with Debbie Arnold

Debbie Arnold shares a homemade granola recipe that is perfect for the holidays.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homemade granola is a food that you can eat as a snack by itself, add to yogurt parfaits, fruit crisps, ice cream and more. This homemade granola is made up with a holiday twist.

"We love granola at my house, and I make it all kinds of ways, says Debbie Arnold. "I am very much a seasonal cook so whatever season it is, that is the flavor of our granola."

Additional topping treats could include caramel or toffee chips, mini chocolate chips, mini M&M's, fresh fruit, whipped cream or even small gingerbread men cookies. It is the holiday's after all!

This granola can also make a delicious gift for friends and neighbors when bagged and decorated with a festive bow.

Homemade Granola Recipe:

Basic Granola:

3 cups rolled oats (not quick or instant)

1 cup pecans (walnuts), lightly toasted and chopped

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup maple syrup (honey, sorghum, molasses)

1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup dried cranberries (or more)

1 cup shredded coconut, toasted

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 250ºF. In large bowl, combine oats, pecans (or walnuts) brown sugar and cinnamon. In another bowl, combine the syrup, oil and salt. Pour wet mixture over oat mixture and stir well. Spread evenly on large sheet pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. During the last 15 minutes, add cranberries and toasted coconut. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Holiday Variations:

Pumpkin Spice:

1/2 cup pumpkin puree added to oats mixture

Substitute pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon

Substitute sorghum or molasses for honey

Orange-Cranberry:

Add 1 teaspoon ground cloves along with cinnamon

Add zest and juice of 1 orange to oats mixture

Add 1/2-1 cup diced candied orange peel with cranberries (add diced candied lime peel or citron at Christmas, if desired)