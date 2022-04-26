Recipe: Mediterranean Brisket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chef Serge from Vibrant Occasions Catering shares a recipe perfect for your next backyard get-together.



Mediterranean Brisket

Ingredients

4 lbs Brisket cut in 8 oz pieces

1/2 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. ground coriander

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

2 bay leaves

5 whole garlic cloves

1/2 onion, sliced

Water

White rice



Sumac onion

1/2 large onion, thinly sliced

1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt

1 tsp. Sumac



Garlic sauce

1/2 Tbsp. of garlic paste

Juice of a lemon

1/2 Tbsp. of olive oil

Garnish with pomegranate molasses and crushed pistachio



Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the salt, black pepper, coriander, paprika, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg together. Place brisket pieces into a large oven safe pan. Liberally coat meat with seasoning mix. Add bay leaves, garlic and onions to your pan, then fill about halfway with water.



Chef Serge Tip: Coat the meat in the pan you will cook it in so you don’t lose any of the flavor.



Cover the pan with aluminum foil, and cook for about 3.5 hours. The meat will be fork tender when it is done. You can also cook the brisket in a crock pot. Prepare everything the same way, and set your crock pot to low for 8 hours.



Plating

Cook the white rice according to the box instructions right before you are ready to eat. Make the Sumac onions about 15 minutes before you serve. In a small bowl, combine the onion, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and sumac. Stir well and set aside.



Chef Serge Tip: The color will be purple, and the onions will be “wilted” when it's ready. If you prefer less crunch, make them a little earlier.

In another small bowl, combine garlic paste, juice of a lemon, and olive oil to create a garlic sauce. Set aside.



When plating your meal, place the rice on the plate first. Then, place a scoop (or pinch if you're using tongs) of brisket on top. Top with about five onion slices (or more if you love them). Drizzle with the garlic sauce and pomegranate molasses, sprinkle with crushed pistachio.