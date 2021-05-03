Recipe: sausage & swiss chard with polenta rounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last thing any mom wants to do on Mother’s Day is cook, so Denise Albert with Cooking in Bloom is showing us how to get the kids involved in whipping up a delicious meal.
Swiss chard is a great leafy vegetable with lots of nutritional value that you can pick up at a local farmers market or grocery store.
With only 5 ingredients, this simple recipe is perfect for kids to help out with for Mother’s Day.
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch swiss chard (chopped)
- 2 large links of chicken sausage, or any sausage you like (Please have it sliced into rounds to prepare to cook)
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 tsp garlic
- Polenta
- Olive oil
Procedure:
- In a sauce pan add 1 tablespoon olive oil and add garlic and sauté.
- Add sausage and cook through and then add the diced tomatoes.
- Lastly, add the swiss chard and add a lid to cook/steam the chard.
- This should take about 2-3 minutes.
- Cut open the polenta tube and slice into 1/2" disks.
- Add olive oil to frying pan and sear polenta rounds on both sides.
- Serve swiss chard and sausage over cooked polenta. Enjoy!
- Finish off with Parmesan cheese, if desired.