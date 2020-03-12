Recipe: shaved Brussel sprouts salad

Debbie Arnold with the blog Dining with Debbie shares a recipe for a shaved Brussel sprouts salad with cranberries and smoked almonds.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This shaved Brussel sprout salad is great for the holidays and easy to prepare ahead of time as it requires no cooking.

"It is one of our favorite holiday traditions and one that is sure to help take some of the stress out of your holiday planning," says Arnold.

Start by making the dressing, which can be made several days before preparing the salad if you like.

Salad dressing:

¼ Cup fresh (or frozen) Lemon Juice

Zest and juice of 1 orange (1/4 cup juice)

2 tablespoons minced shallot

2 teaspoons maple syrup (honey)

6 tablespoons cranberry balsamic or white balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ - 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

You can put all dressing ingredients in a jar and shake until blended then place in the refrigerator. When ready to eat, you can allow the jar to come to room temperature.

Next it is time to prepare the Brussel sprouts by chopping in a food processor. If you don’t have one, you can hand chop them using a knife and cutting board. You can also buy pre-shaved Brussel sprouts at a grocery store if you are on a time crunch.

Salad:

1 pound Brussel sprouts, cleaned and pared

1 – 2 cups dried cranberries

1 – 2 cups smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds, optional

Mandarin oranges, drained, optional

Chopped apple, optional

Shaved parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, optional

If you are going to make the salad ahead of time, be sure to toss the nuts in at the last minute as they may get stale.

“Whatever holiday you might be celebrating, this salad is perfect for you,” says Arnold. “It is a delectable salad.”