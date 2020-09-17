Recipes for an Authentic German Oktoberfest

Debbie Arnold demonstrates how to make sauerbraten and red cabbage with apples in a pressure cooker.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There's no need to have your lederhosen dry cleaned, and you don't need to clear out any cabinet space for an over-sized souvenir beer stein. Leaders in the German state of Bavaria have announced that 2020 Oktoberfest, the world's largest folk festival, has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even though it’s called Oktoberfest, the majority of the celebration actually takes place in September, beginning this year on Saturday, September 19.

The first Oktoberfest was held 210 years ago to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. During those two-plus centuries, the Weisn has only been called off 24 times, including during the Napoleonic Wars, the Austro-Prussian War, and the Franco-Prussian War; during two separate cholera epidemics in the latter half of the 1800s; and during a period of hyperinflation in 1923 and 1924. This year will be the festival's first cancellation since World War II.

Besides wursts and schnitzels, a favorite food during Ocktoberfest would be sauerbraten.

Traditionally, sauerbraten (German pot roast) consists of roast beef that has been brined, often for as long as 10 days, braised and served with a sweet-sour gravy with hints of juniper and ginger. It is often served as a Sunday family dinner. It is often served with spaetzle (noodles), potato dumplings, boiled potatoes or red cabbage.

The longer the meat marinates, the more sour it becomes. For us, we prefer it to not be quite that sour. In addition, the longer it stays in the marinade, the more the meat breaks down which makes it more difficult to slice.

I have found that cooking it in spiced wine (optional) with a little beef broth helped it maintain its texture. Crushed ginger snap cookies are used as a thickener for the gravy while the prunes add a layer of sweetness and provide a silky quality to the gravy.

Pressure cooking the sauerbraten is an easy and delicious way to speed up the cooking process which traditionally takes hours to cook.

INSTANT POT SAUERBRATEN

Serves 4

Marinade Ingredients

3 cups water*

2 cups red wine vinegar

1 onion, thinly sliced

1carrot, divided, peeled and chopped

1 rib celery, divided, chopped

1 Tablespoon cracked black pepper

1 bay leaf

2 cloves garlic

1 3 pound boneless eye-round roast (substitute chuck roast, London broil)**

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons oil, butter or bacon fat

2 carrots, large slice

2 onions, large dice

1 rib celery, sliced

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

6-8 prunes, optional

1 1/2 cups strained marinade (or 1 cup marinade plus 1/2 cup red wine)

1/4 - 1/3 cup crushed gingersnaps

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions

Trim any excess fat from the beef and dry with a paper towel.

In a large non-aluminum bowl or pot, combine water, vinegar, onion, carrot, celery, peppercorns, bay leaf and garlic.

Submerge beef, cover and refrigerate 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Remove beef from marinade, reserving marinade. Dry beef thoroughly with a paper towel.

Season with kosher salt and cracked black pepper; set aside.

Place canola oil in instant pot and set to sauté over medium to medium-high. Brown beef on all sides. Transfer to plate.

Turn off Instant Pot.

Strain marinade, reserving vegetables. Measure 1 1/2 cusp liquid, reserving remainder of liquid for later use.

Pour 1 1/2 cups liquid into in Instant Pot container, scraping any browned bits that may have accumulated.

Add sliced carrots, onions, celery, allspice, ginger; mix well. Add beef and prunes.

Seal Instant Pot and set to High Pressure, 50 minutes. Allow to natural release 10-15 minutes,

Remove meat and let rest, covered, while you make the gravy.

Strain the remaining liquid in the pot; discard vegetables and spices. Bring remaining liquid to a boil, whisking in 1/4-1-3 cup crushed gingersnaps and 2 Tablespoons butter. Allow to thicken to desired gravy consistency. Use reserved marinade liquid to thin as needed.

Slice roast beef thinly across grain and transfer to serving plate. Pour gravy over as desired.

*Add more water if a larger roast is used.

**For a larger roast (5 lbs.), add an additional 5-10 minutes to cooking time.

Serve with buttered noodles and red cabbage with apples.

INSTANT POT RED CABBAGE WITH APPLES

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons cider vinegar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 cup onion, minced

1/2 cup grated peeled Granny Smith apple

2 pound red cabbage, thinly sliced

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

Directions

Turn on Instant Pot to sauté function.

Melt butter. Add apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and salt. Stir to combine.

Stir in onion, grated apple and red cabbage until well combined.

Close and lock lid. Select Steam function; set timer for 3 minutes.

Allow 10-15 minutes for pressure to build

Release pressure using the quick-release method, about 5 minutes.