10 early signs of dementia | Alzheimer's Association - Arkansas Chapter

Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter Kirsten Dickins shares early signs of Alzheimer's or other dementia to look out for in your loved one.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early detection of Alzheimer's or other dementia can help you intervene, which can greatly help caregivers and people living with dementia along that journey.

“Memory often changes as we grow older, and it can be hard to recognize the difference in normal age-related changes and actual dementia,” says Dickins.

Recognizing changes early on and reaching out to a physician who can help is key.

10 signs - Early Detection matters

Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality

“It affects everyone differently, so everyone’s journey is going to be unique,” says Dickins. “Don’t feel like you must see all 10 signs exhibited for that to mean there may be potential issues with dementia.”

“Usually, your first indication that it could be a symptom of Alzheimer's or other dementia is behaviors that disrupt daily life,” says Dickins.

Theba Lolley is a caregiver for her mom, and she recognized signs early on and enrolled her mom in a longevity doctor program. Theba recognized forgetfulness of normal things, as well as subtlety misplacing things or forgetting where something goes.

“We all misplace things, but if you have an inability to retrace your steps to find those things, then that is a key indicator,” says Dickins.

Alzheimer's Association - Arkansas Chapter is here for you as a resource and you can reach out anytime for more information. Call their 24/7 helpline at 1(800)272-3900.