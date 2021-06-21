Senior Week: Aging Gracefully | Arkansas Surgical Hospital

The experts at Arkansas Surgical Hospital share advice to help senior adults stay active and pursue their passions and hobbies despite their age.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Older adults currently represent more than 1/4 of the population and they are changing up the senior-living game. They are living longer, leading active lives and are in control of what they want out of life.

Senior Week: Aging Gracefully is devoted to sharing how you can stay active and pursue your passions and hobbies. We're talking to experts from Arkansas Surgical Hospital about how to alleviate common types of pain, including arthritis in your joints, and how to reduce your risk of injury while playing your favorite sports or just spending them with your family.

Summer in Arkansas means that many of you are getting outside and enjoying your favorite pastimes, but if you have put off working on your golf swing or haven’t hit the bike trail in a while, you might feel a little rusty. Dr. Joel Smith, Orthopedic Surgeon shares advice for older adults to help prevent injuries while working out, playing sports, and more:

For 2 years in a row, Arkansas Surgical Hospital has been recognized with a Five-Star Distinction for Total Knee Replacement. Dr. Jason Stewart, Orthopedic Surgeon tells us treatment options for knee injuries and ailments:

Osteoarthritis is a common problem for senior adults, and it happens when the cartilage that’s on the end of our bones breaks down and becomes damaged overtime, leaving our bones susceptible to injury. Valerie Laisure, Physical Therapy Manager tells us about symptoms and treatment options:

Thank you to Arkansas Surgical Hospital for sharing such important tips with us. Reach out to Arkansas Surgical Hospital if you have any questions or concerns.

