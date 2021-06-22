Unity Health | Senior Week: Aging Gracefully

Unity Health knows that age shouldn’t stop you from getting the most out of life.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Getting older is something that we all have in common, but that doesn’t mean that we have to stop enjoying life.

Unity Health wants to celebrate all the things that older people can do and help them continue to get the most out of their golden years. They offer a variety of specialty healthcare services to help you on your journey to good health.

Arthritis can occur at any age and it can stop you from doing things you love. Thankfully, there are ways to alleviate the pain and board-certified Rheumatologist Dr. Shailendra Singh is here to help. Unity Health is privileged to be one of the only medical centers in the area with a local Rheumatologist on staff providing treatment close to home:

Certain foods that are high in saturated fat can cause inflammation, such as red meat and certain seafood. Foods that can help with arthritis pain are fresh fruit and vegetables, white meat chicken and more. Rheumatologist Dr. Shailendra Singh tells us more about the best and worst foods for arthritis:

Age can sometimes get the better of us, but that doesn’t mean a senior adult needs to go to a nursing home. Unity Health has a 37-bed acute care inpatient rehabilitation facility that specializes in getting you back on your feet after a stroke, hip fracture, etc.

Unity Health typically has patients ready to discharge in 10-14 days by offering more therapy per day and focusing on getting people back to their daily life. Dr. Dustin Stanley tells us about what makes their facility different from nursing home rehabilitation:

Unity Health ‘is more than just healthcare, it is a community.'

“Our culture at Unity Health is one of taking care of our neighbors,” says Roddy Lochala, D.O., Chief Medical Officer. “We are Arkansas-owned and operated, and we really keep the interest of our neighbors in mind.”