Theba Lolley's special Super Bowl dip!

We asked The Vine viewers to vote on their favorite Super Bowl snack, and Theba Lolley whipped up the most popular answer: dip!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s safe to say that one of the best parts of the Super Bowl is the food.

We asked viewers of The Vine to vote for their favorite food to snack on while watching the big game, and the most popular answer was chips and dip.

Theba Lolley whips up her own special version of Pat Downs with Sweet Yellow Cornbread's Super Bowl dip. This dip is known as the 'Patheba' dip, combining Pat and Theba's names to create this yummy treat!

'Patheba' dip Ingredients:

2 double packages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 can of mild Rotel

¼ cup mild salsa (optional)

3 tablespoons of sour cream

1 can drained sweet yellow corn

1 cup baby spinach

1-2 diced Roma tomatoes

2 green onions (chopped including the green stems)

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Roasted potatoes

Black olives