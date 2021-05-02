Theba Lolley's special Super Bowl dip!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s safe to say that one of the best parts of the Super Bowl is the food.
We asked viewers of The Vine to vote for their favorite food to snack on while watching the big game, and the most popular answer was chips and dip.
Theba Lolley whips up her own special version of Pat Downs with Sweet Yellow Cornbread's Super Bowl dip. This dip is known as the 'Patheba' dip, combining Pat and Theba's names to create this yummy treat!
'Patheba' dip Ingredients:
- 2 double packages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese
- 1 can of mild Rotel
- ¼ cup mild salsa (optional)
- 3 tablespoons of sour cream
- 1 can drained sweet yellow corn
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1-2 diced Roma tomatoes
- 2 green onions (chopped including the green stems)
- Shredded Parmesan cheese
- Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- Shredded Cheddar cheese
- Roasted potatoes
- Black olives
Add all of the ingredients to a crockpot (or if you are like Theba, use a "double whammy thing"!) Stir periodically until it reaches your desired temperature, and serve with your favorite chips.