Top reasons you should visit DeSoto County, Mississippi

Hallie Hogan and Kim Terrell with the DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau share a bit about what Desoto County has to offer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — DeSoto County is the northwest corner of Mississippi. It lies within minutes of three different states: Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas and is only a few miles from Memphis.

DeSoto County offers a range of activities for the whole family.

Cedar Hill Farms is a family owned and operated 120-acre farm with seasonal events and attractions such as zip lines, pony rides, and much more.

The Hernando DeSoto River Park is the county’s only public access to the Mississippi River. It offers picnic areas, fishing and an overlook of the mighty Mississippi.

"DeSoto County is most definitely a family vacation destination," says Terrell.

The DeSoto County Museum is free of charge and highlights the county’s history. It features significant photos, documents, and artifacts dating back to 1541.

The Lewis Ranch is the home of living rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis. His family offers private tours of the ranch.

If you are wanting to do some shopping, Tanger Outlets Southaven has over 70 name-brand stores including Tory Burch, Columbia and more. There are also local boutiques throughout the county.

DeSoto County also offers delicious eats, and a list of restaurants can be found here. Memphis Barbecue Co. is a popular restaurant that was featured on Travel Channel's "Food Paradise."

DeSoto County is following COVID-19 guidelines to make sure everyone is safe.

"We do have a mask mandate in DeSoto County right now, as well as social distancing and being respectful of everyone," says Hogan. "Tanger Outlets and all of the boutiques and restaurants here have been doing a really great job of that."