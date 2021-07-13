Recipe: Jerk stuffed tacos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just because you’re trying to eat healthy doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy taco Tuesday!
Dr. Tionna L. Jenkins with Plate It Healthy shares a recipe for plant-based Jerk tacos stuffed with cauliflower.
Ingredients:
Mango Avocado Salsa:
- 2 cups fresh diced mango, about 2 medium (peeled) or frozen
- 1 medium ripe avocado, diced & peeled
- 3/4 cups diced red onion
- ½ cup diced cucumber
- 3 tablespoons orange juice pressed from oranges
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup cilantro, finely chopped
- Sea salt
- Pepper
Jamaican Inspired Jerk Seasoning:
- ½ teaspoons onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon of Jamaican Jerk seasoning
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Cauliflower Head or Florets:
- 1-2 medium heads of cauliflower
- 2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup of white onions (finely chopped)
- ½ cup of green onions (finely chopped)
- 1 teaspoon of garlic minced
- 1½-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
- 1 habanero, serrano or jalapeño pepper, minced (optional)
- ½ cup of tahini (optional)
- 2 teaspoons of maple syrup or coconut sugar
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Tortillas (charred or warmed), soft tacos or lettuce wraps
Toppings:
- Lettuce
- Sprouts
- Avocado
- Salsa
- O’nita Lee Strawberry & Mint Jam
- Vegan cheese
Directions:
- Make the mango-avocado salsa. In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and season to taste with salt or a no-salt seasoning.
- Make the Jamaican Jerk Seasoning, combine all of the spices together in a small bowl.
- Prepare the cauliflower by cleaning with water and cutting the cauliflower into small florets or into steak shape cuts. Dip each floret into the tahini or spread the tahini over the florets with a basting brush. Sit to the side.
- In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until browned for 2-4 minutes.
- Add all of the remaining seasonings and ingredients listed and cook for 2-4 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
- Add all of the Jamaican jerk seasoning, stir to coat, and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly, until very fragrant. Once done, allow to cool.
- Serve the jerk cauliflower with the tortillas, soft taco shells, lettuce wraps and mango avocado salsa and optional toppings.