Vibrant Occasions shows us how to make the perfect Valentine's Day dinner

Chef Serge from Vibrant Occasions Catering is here showing us the perfect recipe for a Valentine's Day dinner.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chateaubriand

1 lbs. Beef Tenderloin

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbls. Unsalted Butter

1 Tbls. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Whole Garlic Clove

3 to 4 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. In a heavy cast iron skillet, heat the oil. Sear the meat on all sides. Add the butter, garlic, and thyme, and baste the tenderloin with the butter.

Place the meat in the oven and baste every 2 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees. This generally takes 7-10 minutes.

Remove from oven and tent with a sheet of foil. Allow meat to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

White the steak is resting make the White Wine Mushroom Reduction (recipe below).

White Wine Mushroom Reduction

8 oz. Sliced Button Mushrooms

1/2 cup White Wine

1/2 cup Chicken Stock

1 tsp. Minced Garlic

2 leaves Fresh Basil

3 diced Green Onions

1 Tbls. Unsalted Butter

Kosher Salt & Ground Black Pepper

Use the skillet you cooked the tenderloin in to saute your mushrooms for 3-4 minutes. Add the minced garlic and saute for another 2 minutes.

Deglaze your pan with the white wine and let it reduce in half. Add your stock, basil, and green onions and reduce in half again. Incorporate the butter with a whisk. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Roasted Nutmeg Potatoes

4 Tbls. Unsalted Butter

3/4 tsp. Ground Nutmeg

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 1/2 tsp. Minced Garlic

1/2 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1 lbs. Yukon Gold Potatoes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the yukon gold potatoes into rounds about 1/4“ thick.

Bring a pot of water to a roling boil and add the sliced potatoes. Cook until potatoes just start to soften but not too soft. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt the butter and add the nutmeg, garlic, salt and pepper and simmer for one minute, stirring occasionally.

Coat the potatoes in the butter mixture and spread out on a sheet pan in a single layer.